Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 40,200 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 13.6% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 54.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,384,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,892,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,697,000 after purchasing an additional 92,179 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 49.1% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,668,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,694. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.