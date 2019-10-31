TrustNote (TTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,292.00

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 34.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. TrustNote has a total market cap of $14,292.00 and $88.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustNote has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One TrustNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00219072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.01458095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00118765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrustNote Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin. The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org.

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

