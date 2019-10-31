TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.39

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $237.39 and traded as low as $229.00. TT Electronics shares last traded at $234.00, with a volume of 52,108 shares traded.

TTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 295 ($3.85).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 237.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $384.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that TT Electronics plc will post 1445.9999222 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

