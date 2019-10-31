Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TUWLF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TUWLF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. 190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.22.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

