Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 761.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 449,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 506,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 30,011,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 658,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

NYSE TRQ opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $924.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $382.75 million for the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

