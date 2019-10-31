Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lowered to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Twilio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.92.

Shares of TWLO traded down $12.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,135,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,200. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Twilio has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 16,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $1,770,369.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $132,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,830 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,905. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,996 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Twilio by 264.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Twilio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,327,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,303,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

