Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,318,000 after buying an additional 2,719,868 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,617,000 after acquiring an additional 630,123 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,584.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 461,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,953,000 after acquiring an additional 389,252 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after acquiring an additional 245,394 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 7,800 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $662,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,506 shares of company stock worth $9,412,050. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

