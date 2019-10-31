Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $11,174,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $3,718,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,289,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,265,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,589,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,273,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 2,582,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,534,372. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

