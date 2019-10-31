Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Short Interest Update

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,860,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 29,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.05.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $725,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,480 shares of company stock worth $3,596,199. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,777,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,696,181. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

