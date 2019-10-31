Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.24.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,884,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,876,077. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $737,300,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

