UBS Group Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $117.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.71.

EA traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.38. 221,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,767. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $302,400.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,304.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,709 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,317 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $60,777,000 after purchasing an additional 171,591 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $36,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,139 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

