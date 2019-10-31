UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5,800.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $869.29.

NYSE AZN opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $49.05.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,062,000 after buying an additional 1,700,975 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,796,000 after purchasing an additional 357,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,715,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 213.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,248,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

