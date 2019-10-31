UBS Group Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.44 ($16.79).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

