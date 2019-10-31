Ulord 1-Day Volume Tops $50,023.00 (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Ulord coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. Ulord has a market cap of $2.60 million and $50,023.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ulord has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ulord Coin Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 227,383,304 coins and its circulating supply is 129,885,659 coins. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ulord using one of the exchanges listed above.

