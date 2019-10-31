Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Umpqua by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,553 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 734,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,880,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

