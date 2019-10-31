Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 764.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFI. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Unifi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 15.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth $208,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $849,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,704.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact purchased 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $2,162,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 228,841 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,065. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFI opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $502.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

