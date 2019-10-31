Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1,132.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 225.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.11. 566,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,438. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

