Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,734,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.83. Union Pacific has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,546,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,445,226,000 after buying an additional 318,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,648,000 after buying an additional 7,767,384 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after buying an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after buying an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,158,000 after buying an additional 338,049 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

