Unisys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,221 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,103% compared to the average volume of 237 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Unisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Unisys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 40.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Unisys by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Unisys has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $501.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $757.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.85 million. Unisys had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.