United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Up 0.4%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.36, approximately 248,125 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,655,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in United States Steel by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.