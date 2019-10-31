Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Up 9.1% in October

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 19.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Upland Software news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,742.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Upland Software by 77.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPLD opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $960.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

