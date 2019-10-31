Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Coverage Initiated at First Analysis

Analysts at First Analysis began coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.04. 566,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58. Upwork has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 48,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $721,852.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 110,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $1,699,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,956,811 shares of company stock worth $29,280,075. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 163.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 139.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,364 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 88.8% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,021,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Upwork by 141.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,650,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.