Ur Energy (NASDAQ:URG) Trading Down 3.3%

Ur Energy Inc (NASDAQ:URG)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, 1,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 552,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Ur Energy (NASDAQ:URG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million.

Ur Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

