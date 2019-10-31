V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.0775 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. V-ID has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.64 or 0.05926134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015078 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00046310 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,391,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,250,066 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

