ValuEngine Downgrades China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) to Hold

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CCRC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 13,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. China Customer Relations Centers has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

