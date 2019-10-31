ValuEngine Downgrades GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) to Sell

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GELYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

About GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

See Also: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.