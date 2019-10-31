ValuEngine Downgrades Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Strong Sell

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.49. 696,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 1,950 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $164,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $1,238,264.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,699 shares of company stock worth $2,758,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Raymond James by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,785,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,599,000 after buying an additional 43,281 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

