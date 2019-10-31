ValuEngine Downgrades SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Hold

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPTN. Barclays dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SpartanNash stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 271,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $491.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 14.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 14.3% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

