Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,140,475.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,917.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,050. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 64,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,315. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

