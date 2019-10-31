Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,580 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.8% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 41.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 48,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 28,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.94. 323,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,605. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

