Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $145,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $418,000.

Shares of IEV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.77. 28,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,704. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

