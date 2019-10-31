Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $123.02. The company had a trading volume of 57,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $85.89 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average is $117.33.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

