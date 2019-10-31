Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,941,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $411,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

