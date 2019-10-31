Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.2% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,852,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,108,000 after buying an additional 526,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,027,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,736,000 after buying an additional 2,315,225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,613,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,471,000 after buying an additional 1,086,758 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,524,000 after buying an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,658,000 after buying an additional 3,405,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,319,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,193. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05.

