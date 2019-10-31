Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,211,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,743,610. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

