Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tecogen were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecogen by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tecogen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

TGEN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tecogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

