Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERUS. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $41.68. 1,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

