Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.49% of American River Bankshares worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of AMRB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.21. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

