Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Increased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,577 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,044,000 after acquiring an additional 899,117 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,578,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after acquiring an additional 228,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.30. 4,723,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,003. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.95.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.