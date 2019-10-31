Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,828. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $77.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

