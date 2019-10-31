Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Lessened by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 23.0% of Mangham Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mangham Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $30,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,366.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,828. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

