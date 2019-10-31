Vanta Network (VNT) Achieves Market Cap of $719,273.00

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. Vanta Network has a market capitalization of $719,273.00 and approximately $1.25 million worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanta Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Allbit. During the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00217562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.01423044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00113672 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network Token Profile

Vanta Network’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 39,998,367,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,812,526,833 tokens. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network. The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork.

Vanta Network Token Trading

Vanta Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

