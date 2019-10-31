Vantage Drilling (VTGDF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The offshore driller reported $116.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a return on equity of 642.24% and a net margin of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $636.38 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Vantage Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

