Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VREX. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price target on Varex Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 145,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,074. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.42 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 15.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 44.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

