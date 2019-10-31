Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price Up 2.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) rose 2.9% on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $82.00. The stock traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $73.56, approximately 17,535 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 215,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.47.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $273,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 265,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

