Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.06

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $9.58. Vecima Networks shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.52 million and a P/E ratio of -60.97.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.94%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

