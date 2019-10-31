VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:DWT) Trading 4.6% Higher

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:DWT) traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.47, 326,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,722,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:DWT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

