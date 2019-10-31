Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Ventas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.3% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $64.89. 30,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.