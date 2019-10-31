Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.10. 2,122,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ventas has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Ventas by 59.2% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 99,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Ventas by 88.1% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 53,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

