Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo Sells 30,547 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $46,736.91. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLNO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

